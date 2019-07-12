Debate over NEK bike trails

Fifty miles of mountain biking trails are closed this summer in the Northeast Kingdom.

The issue is over whether it needs a special state permit to operate.

Thirteen bike paths in Victory Hill Sector are overgrown and haven't been maintained since the state said it violates Act 250. Organizers say it doesn't.

"At the point, we are just very sad and paralyzed by what this has done to us," said landowner and operator John McGill. He bought and re-purposed land that was once used for logging.

The trails opened in 2010, and McGill says thousands of bikers would come to what he turned into a non-profit summertime recreational space.

McGill closed the trails closed down for the year after the state questioned if the site needs an Act 250 permit, which protects Vermont's landscape by hindering large development.

"It's completely inappropriate that Act 250 be applied to bicycle trails," McGill said. "Especially bicycle trails that have benefited the land."

The state launched a review after the town called to inquire. Town clerk Tracey Martel oversees Victory with its 65 full-time residents.

"I don't know, I don't have that answer," Martel said. "Someone asked me to do something. and as a town clerk, I follow through. If they need an Act 250 then they need to get it, but we support their businesses we want them to succeed."

Kirsten Sultan is part of the state's Natural Resources Board. Martel says that Victory Hill Sector added new areas that were not logging trails along with collecting revenue from fees and events. In a statement sent to WCAX, it says:

"These activities represent the construction of improvements for a commercial purpose - a trigger for Act 250 jurisdiction - thus my initial analysis concluded that an Act 250 permit is required for the commercial project."

"We feel that Act 250 is designed to prevent massive ski resort development, Walmarts, Dollar general stores," McGill said. "I feel very strongly that it's inappropriate to be applying that to a small back yard recreational project."

McGill says if he can't get this resolved, he is thinking about selling the land.