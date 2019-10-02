Decades-long Montpelier construction project finish in sight

It's been a long time coming for people in Montpelier, but the finish line is in sight for the 1 Taylor St. project.

"The project has moved along really well, we've had an excellent project team," said William Fraser, the Montpelier city manager.

There are very little differences between what was planned and what was built.

"It's a real renovation to the city of downtown," said Fraser.

It's a $12.5 million renovation that will be adding what Fraser calls much needed housing: 30 apartment units, both affordable and market rate and right now they're booked.

Housing is only part of what the building will be used for, the other part will add access to transportation.

"A transit center for local bus transit and a siding if there is ever a rail transit and a bike path coming in with a bridge across the river," said Fraser.

While most things on are track, Fraser says they're working to finalize a snag or two.

"We have some environmental issues that we are resolving on this side of the river, that's related to the bike path but we are still hoping to get that bike path open this winter," said Fraser.

He says the goal was to be open on October 1, so he considers this construction project a success to have its ribbon cutting next Wednesday.