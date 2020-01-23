Decades-old case back in the courtroom

A Florida man is headed for trial in Vermont after his conviction for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old

Retired New York detective Leonard Forte, 78, is expected in court Thursday after failing to appear last week. He is accused of felony sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl during a ski trip to Vermont in 1987. A jury found Forte guilty, but in 1989 a judge ordered a new trial, citing the prosecutor prejudiced the jury.

The case was then delayed after Forte's claims that traveling to Vermont to stand trial would kill him because he has a terminal illness.

However, prosecutors from the Vermont's attorney general's office say they recently learned that Forte may be better than he indicated.