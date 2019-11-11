Dedication ceremony held for new Montpelier shared-use path

A new shared-use path in Vermont is open.

A nearly two-mile section of the Siboinebi Path in Montpelier was dedicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

The completed $6 million project connects to an existing two-mile, shared-use path, creating a four-mile recreational path for pedestrians, bike riders and skiers.

The Times Argus reports the newly opened path has an Abenaki name, Siboinebi, which means "river water" and was chosen after consultation with the Abenaki Tribal Council.

Montpelier Mayor Anne Watson says the paths will provide easier, more scenic access for commuters and businesses and make the city a destination for recreation.

The Siboinebi Path will connect to another trail through East Montpelier expected to break ground in the spring.

