Dedication to disabled dogs

A Vermont dog lover recently received an award from a national organization devoted to helping disabled animals.

WCAX introduced you to Tracey Fowler and her herd last November, in Mendon. Fowler has adopted twelve wheelchair dogs.

For her devotion,Tracey has been named the first ever "Walkin' Pets Hero."

Walkin' Pets is a New Hampshire based company that creates products to help animals with mobility issues. The company has put out a yearly calendar for the last four years. The Fowler Herd has been featured in them regularly. They are included in the 2020 calendar which is available for pre-order.