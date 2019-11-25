Deer spotted frolicking on Vt. Statehouse lawn

The Statehouse lawn was a big draw for some special guests over the weekend hoping to avoid hunting season.

A small herd of deer was captured on video by the Montpelier Police frolicking in the snow. While it is a beautiful sight, police warned in a Facebook post, it's also a reminder to keep an eye out for deer as you drive.

Deer are mating this time of the year and are facing pressure from hunters pushing them into areas they aren't usually seen.

Rifle hunting is restricted inside Montpelier city limits.

