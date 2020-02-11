Deer stranded on ice manages to swim across river

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a deer stranded on a chunk of ice on a river caused bystanders anxiety, but eventually made it across the water.

Col. Kevin Jordan said an officer saw deer tracks coming out of the Sugar River onto the bank in Claremont early Tuesday. For hours Monday, passers-by watched the deer sitting on the ice. People wondered if she could be rescued. Jordan said a rescue attempt could stress out the deer. Officers decided to wait the situation out.

As for how the deer got onto the ice, Jordan said she likely was pursued, probably by coyotes.

