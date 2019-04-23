Deer trophy mount returns to Statehouse committee

A 90-year-old deer head mount that got lost is now back on the wall at the Vermont Statehouse.

The 13-point buck was shot in 1920. Rep. Bob Helm, R-Fair Haven, put the trophy mount up inside the House Fish and Wildlife Committee in 2002 when he served as the committee chairman.

He says the trophy disappeared after mold was discovered inside the Statehouse last summer. It was eventually found wrapped up inside the dome and today it was put back up inside the committee room.

"This year it came up missing when we got back to Montpelier and we questioned around and finally located it and got it all refurbished by the Federation of Sportsmen again," Helm said.

"It's part of Vermont's heritage. I mean, the hunting culture, the outdoorsmen of Vermont, come to look at this as a symbol of our heritage," said Rep. Patrick Brennan, R-Colchester.

Helm says the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs paid to have the head cleaned and refurbished.