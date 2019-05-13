Defense claims mistrial in wrong-way trial

The defense has claimed a mistrial in the case of wrong-way driver Steven Bourgoin.

Defense lawyers say it stems from testimony Friday from Bourgoin's ex-fiancee Anila Lawrence and a comment made about whether he told her he saw the wrong-way signs on the interstate.

Monday morning, Bourgoin's lawyer Bob Katims argued to the judge that the state never disclosed an interview they did with Lawrence and its contents.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George denies that and says they disclosed everything. She pointed out that the defense could have -- but decided not to -- depose Lawrence before putting her on the stand to tell her side of the story. That's something Judge Kevin Griffin also said he was wondering about.

"To put on an important witness like this, knowing that this witness had had ongoing conversations with the defendant in your absence. To not want to investigate what those conversations were -- I'm struggling with that, because you were proffering this witness. And to make the tactical decision to put this witness on the stand and to take a chance that conversations -- that somehow these statements wouldn't come out -- I'm trying to wrap my head around that," Judge Griffin said.

Katims said their decision to put Lawrence on the stand without deposing her was a tactical one that they made, thinking she had not had any other conversations that they didn't know about. And they said that they believed their witness was cooperating with the state more than them.

The court took a recess while the judge deliberates both sides' arguments.