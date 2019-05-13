Defense to call mental health witnesses in wrong-way trial

The defense will continue building its argument in the Steven Bourgoin murder trial. They began calling witnesses Friday and are expected to call experts Monday.

Bourgoin's lawyers are continuing to build on the narrative that his everyday problems led him to the point of insanity.

The defense is expected to bring in mental health professionals, who have stated they thought Bourgoin was insane at the time the wrong-way crash that killed five teenagers in 2016.

We asked our legal expert, Jerry O'Neill what can we expect to hear from psychiatrists Monday:

"They're going to talk about their evaluation. How they met with the person, the testing they did, the number of hours of conversation they had with him. They're going to talk about his personal background. What was going on with him. Things that would cause him to be someone who was not sane. And they will take those things, depending on whether they are the state psychiatrist or the defense psychiatrist. They will reach conclusions on the basis of those facts and their own professional experience and opinions," said O'Neill.

Since the defense is arguing not guilty by reason of insanity, they admit Bourgoin did it, but say at the time, he lacked the mental capacity to understand that his conduct was criminal.