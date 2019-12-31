Delaware man arrested twice for illegal ice fishing

A Delaware man was arrested twice by Vermont game wardens over the weekend for illegal ice fishing.

Authorities say Norman Katrobos, 33, was first spotted ice fishing at Lake Morey in Fairlee on Friday. Wardens arrested him for fishing while his license was under revocation. They say Katrobos was then spotted by other fishermen Saturday continuing to ice fish. On Sunday, wardens found Katrobos fishing on Fairfield Pond in Franklin County. They arrested him a second time and seized his fish and gear. They say he admitted to catching fish all three days.

Katrobos was cited to appear in Orange and Franklin County Superior Courts in February. If convicted of both charges, he could face up to 120 days in jail, be fined up to $1,000, lose his hunting and fishing privileges for three years, and pay $1,300 in restitution.