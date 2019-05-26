Delays don't stop athletes in the Vermont City Marathon

Thousands of runners and spectators made their way to Burlington on Sunday for the Vermont City Marathon. The event was supposed to start at 7 A.M., but officials say for the first time, the weather caused a 45 minute delay.

An evacuation was ordered for a severe weather threat sending everyone for cover. There was some confusion, as some found a safe and dry spot in a parking garage, while others took to any cover they could find. During the delay it was unclear what was next for the runners.

"Right now i'm just really hoping that the marathon actually occurs. Better safe than sorry," said Kelsey Laabs of New York.

"Just really hoping it occurs and occurs soon so i can get this out of the way," Tommy Lubeck of New York said.

Jess Cover or Run Vermont says it's the first time the marathon has been substantially delayed by weather, she says they were prepared.

"When lightning is a threat we gotta clear," said Cover. "Systems were in place and everything worked."

Relay runners WCAX News spoke with say the delay caused no issues for them.

"It happens, it's race day, weather is unpredictable. They did a great job getting everyone out, getting everyone in," said Virginia Lupo of New York.

"It got cooler so even better running weather," said Hanna Romagnoli of New York.

Some who tackled the full 26.2 miles thought differently about the delay.

"That was a bit inconvenient for sure. [I] had sort of timed everything so that i was ready to go at 7 A.M.," said Alicia Dana of Putney.

"It meant it i had to start warming up again the first few miles," said winner of the men's marathon, Sergio Reyes of Palmdale, California.

The morning disruption didn't bring the energy down for the thousands people who came out to see the athletes.

"I come out every year, it's great fun, said Kim Farris of Williston."

Some say the marathon had deeper meaning if you were there supporting a loved one.

"It's emotional. It's strong, it's hard," said Jennifer Hale of New Hampshire.

A day that began with a slow start, to remind you it's not a sprint it's a marathon.