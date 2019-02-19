Delegation: Shipyard, NH National Guard could suffer over wall

New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation says the Trump administration's plan to take funds from military construction projects to build a border wall could hurt the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the New Hampshire National Guard.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who led a letter dated Tuesday, said she's exploring every option to protect shipyard and National Guard resources.

The letter noted that last year, the Navy released a plan to address deficiencies across naval shipyards calling for a $21 billion investment over 20 years for dry dock and other improvements. It also emphasized a Guard-supported Readiness Center in Pembroke that could be at risk if the funds are taken.

