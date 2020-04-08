Delegation working to bring home Vermonters stuck abroad

Despite an international crackdown on travel, some Vermonters are still trying to get home.

We told you earlier this week about Isabel Estes, a Hanover, New Hampshire, teen who was stuck in Peru.

She's home now, but Sens. Patrick Leahy, Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch say some Vermonters are still stuck abroad. They didn't give us a specific number but said fewer than 10. They say those stuck are Vermonters are of all ages and they are working to get them home.

The U.S. State Department has flown home thousands of Americans home since the coronavirus crisis began.