Delta brings back same-sex love scenes nixed from in-flight movies

Delta Airlines says it will now show same-sex love scenes that were edited out of two in-flight movies, “Booksmart” and “Rocketman.”

The omissions came to light after the director of “Booksmart” retweeted a person who complained about a love scene being omitted on a flight.

A couple of days later, an entertainment magazine noted the omission of gay references from “Rocketman,” including a love scene.

In a statement, the airline said: “Studios often provide videos in two forms: a theatrical, original version and an edited version. We selected the edited version and now realize content well within our guidelines was unnecessarily excluded from both films.”

The airline said they are immediately putting a new process in place for managing content in their in-flight entertainment and are working to make sure this never happens again.

It also noted Delta currently has several movies and countless ones in the past clearly showing it’s not their practice to omit LGBT-plus love scenes.

