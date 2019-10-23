Demand for dermatology care drives business to expand

We're revisiting the demand for dermatology care in Vermont. Back in the spring, WCAX News told you how there were long wait times to see specialists in Vermont, especially when it came to dermatology. Some patients were waiting six months to get treatment for things like acne.

Now, a South Burlington business says the demand has allowed them to expand.

At Dorset Street Dermatology's grand opening, it's a formal affair. Employees dressed to the nines to celebrate their business's recent expansion into their new building.

"There's a never-ending need for dermatology and for skin care in general," said Phoebe Pelkey, a physician assistant.

Pelkey has worked at Dorset Street Dermatology for 18 years. She says they expanded in part because of the demand for care, both medical and cosmetic.

"Lots of rashes, lots of acne, lots of cancer," Pelkey said. "We also do lots of laser hair removal, fillers, Botox, things like that. So all of that."

Phyllis Stambolian is one of her patients.

"I fried my skin on the Jersey Shore all through childhood," Stambolian said.

The Burlington resident says she knows she's at risk for skin cancer and comes in for an annual checkup. She values being able to get in for an appointment fast when she has a concern.

"When you have something you're worried about, you want someone to be able to see you fairly quickly and tell you that you're OK or do the testing to make sure there's not a problem," Stambolian said.

Before the new space, their wait time was anywhere from six weeks to three months. Now, Pelkey says they see urgent issues within the week. With how difficult it is to hire specialists in Vermont, we asked how they cut their wait times. Pelkey says it's because they hired two more physician assistants.

"Having physician assistants on staff makes the dermatology wait times across the board and across the nation a lot shorter because if you wait to specifically just to see the physician, you might be waiting longer," Pelkey said.

She says they can always ask the doctor for a second opinion and notes that with more PAs on staff, they're able to treat more patients for issues like acne faster.

"Because for some people, acne is a significant issue and they want to get it taken care of quickly," Pelkey said.

Another thing that helps? They have two providers working some evenings so they can see people, especially kids, sooner.