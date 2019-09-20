Dementia study reveals surprising misconceptions about the disease

Christine Maddocks was diagnosed with early-onset dementia three years ago after several strokes.

"One day, I woke up and I forgot how to get dressed. Another day, I would turn on the shower but only turn it off halfway," Maddocks said.

The 63-year-old from Britain says to make matters worse, she felt her doctors and nurses ignored her concerns.

"They just dismissed me as though I was just making these things up," Maddocks said.

Her experience reflects the findings of a new worldwide report that shows about 50 percent of people living with dementia feel neglected by health care professionals.

"This is a massive problem. You know, we have 52 million people in the world living with dementia. One person is developing dementia every three seconds," said Paola Barbarino, the CEO of Alzheimer's Disease International.

Researchers from Alzheimer's Disease International carried out the study. They surveyed 70,000 people across 155 countries. The found two out of three think dementia is a normal part of aging rather than a medical condition. And 62 percent of health care workers also believe it's a natural outcome of growing old.

"Let's be clear about this: dementia is not part of normal aging, dementia is a disease," Barbarino said.

Maddocks says she's trying to educate others by sharing her story at medical conferences across Europe.

"I've gone from feeling useless to useful and hopeless to hopeful because there are still things I can do," she said.

Experts say shame about the disease stops many people from reaching out for help that could improve their lives.

While there's no cure for dementia, health experts say staying healthy, learning new hobbies and solving crossword puzzles may help to stave off the disease.