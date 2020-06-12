Democratic candidates for Plattsburgh mayor debate ahead of primary

Early voting for the Democratic Primary in New York starts this Saturday. In Plattsburgh, there is a three-way race for mayor. The candidates are incumbent Mayor Colin Read, County Legislator Christopher Rosenquest and local downtown business owner Tenzin Dorjee. They debated topics the city is facing this week. Our Kelly O'Brien breaks it down for you.

The hourlong debate focused on the downtown revitalization initiative, lawsuits the city faces and questions on the budget in the wake of COVID-19.

The first topic was the Durkee Street redevelopment.

"I don't believe that a 115-unit monolithic building in the heart of our downtown reflects what our community wants," Rosenquest said.

"Responsible mayor understands that we have to live up to the promises that our predecessor made and I've been doing that. I trust the process works. I think this will be good for the community and it has evolved a bit," Read said.

"I have been against this project right from the beginning when it was reimagined to what it is right now. I do not believe, the number one thing that I don't believe is that any corporation that comes from outside is here to help revitalize our downtown," Dorjee said.

The candidates then shifted their focus to the lawsuit against the town of Plattsburgh over the pilot agreement with Falcon Seaboard.

"It's still ongoing," Read said. "The judge has asked us and I fully agree and I've actually put the olive branch out a number of times, I think this is something that we could probably easily solve in an afternoon if all the parties are willing to do it."

"An honest conversation is what is needed to resolve any issue," Dorjee said.

"We need partnerships, we need actual collaboration, we need shared services and we need somebody who has the ability to make that happen," Rosenquest said.

The last question was about the city budget, which is obviously heavily impacted by the coronavirus. How would each candidate handle the budget and try to make money for the city?

"It really is for us a long-term plan and approaching this a long-term plan not short term, knee-jerk reactionary decisions that are going to have a negative impact on our employees and our community," Rosenquest said.

"I think because we've done such a good job with our finances and turning a $1.2 million deficit every year before me and turning it into a surplus and building up that fund balance, we've had the ability to do this with as least disruption in services and livelihood," Read said.

"Anytime you need to spend, you raise taxes. That would not be an option," Dorjee said. "I would say that the city is small, I would look at certain angles where people pay for the resources that they use."

The Democratic primary is June 23. Early voting starts Saturday, June 13.

The debate airs Friday, June 12, at 8 p.m. Click here to watch it.

Click here for more information on the elections.