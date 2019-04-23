Democratic hopeful Kamala Harris works to woo voters in NH

Democrats running for president continue to roll through New Hampshire, the state that casts the country's first primary ballots.

Our Adam Sullivan was at Dartmouth College Tuesday for a town hall with California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Dartmouth is a popular stop for Democrats on the campaign trail. Tuesday, Harris spoke to a large crowd about many of the issues this more liberal region of the state cares about, like universal health care, closing the pay gap and fighting climate change-- the same issues Harris highlighted earlier in the day at a rally at Keene State.

Harris addressed an overflow crowd at Keene State before hosting a town hall on campus. The former attorney general told those on hand that she's running for president to speak out against hate.

"We must all agree that whenever anybody is a target of that hate, they should never be made to fight alone," Harris said. "Let's speak truth."

Harris is among more than a dozen candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. New Hampshire is a popular stop for all of them with its first-in-the-nation primary.

"I'm listening to all of them with pleasure," said Kelly Salasin of Marlboro, Vermont. "I was here Saturday for Warren. I'll be back again when the next person comes to town."

But some party faithful feel the crowded field could end up hurting the Democrats rather than making the party stronger.

"That is why I want them to think ahead of that and run as a team. Say we all support the same platform and we all don't take corporate money and we'll figure out who among them will become the president," said Daniel Kinsey, a Democrat.

Harris' policies include a tax cut for the middle class and boosting salaries for teachers to close what she calls the teacher pay gap.

Speaking more generally, she says Americans have more in common than what they disagree about.

"When they are trying to tell us it's us versus them, I'm not buying it," Harris said. "When they say you have to have one conversation in the Midwest and another conversation in the South and another conversation when you go to the coast, I'm not buying it."

"Seeing someone who knows what she stands for and has direct steps to implement her policies was really refreshing," said C.J. Miceli, a senior at Keene State.

Miceli hasn't made up is his mind yet about who he supports, but he likes that there are a lot of options.

"I'm not worried about it," he said. "I think the primary is a chance for everybody to bring their best and for the people to decide. I'll be backing whoever is blue on the ticket for the big one."

"You know it's early in the process and we will see how it relates to everybody else, how the issues develop," Harris said. "But I think anyone who wants to put themselves out there should do it."

Former Vice President Joe Biden is, of course, another big name considering a run.

In the latest polls of Democratic hopefuls, Biden is number one with 29 percent, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 22 percent. Harris ranked in third place with 8 percent-- 1 point ahead of former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

We asked Harris her thoughts about Biden possibly entering the race.

"Come on in, that water is warm, Joe. I adore Joe Biden and I think he has to make whatever decision is best for him," Harris said.

A decision from Biden reportedly could come as early as this week.

A date for New Hampshire's primary has not yet been set, but state law requires it to go first.

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders was scheduled to be in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Tuesday. But that was an invite-only event. He's been traveling the country as he continues his presidential campaign.

Sanders has not yet held an official launch in Vermont. He told us that would be coming in the not so distant future, but that was a month and a half ago.