Democratic hopefuls celebrate July 4th on the campaign trail

Democratic presidential hopefuls marked the Independence Day holiday flipping pancakes, petting pooches and pounding the pavement in early voting states like New Hampshire.

"I'm excited to be here in New Hampshire. Happy Fourth of July!" Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said.

"I'm happy to be here in Nevada, really excited," New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand marched in the Fourth of July parade in Amherst, New Hampshire.

"Those freedoms, whether it's freedom of speech, freedom to gather, freedom to worship-- these are things that are threatened," Gabbard said.

Others like South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden spent the day crisscrossing Iowa.

Biden looked ahead to the next debate.

"What I'm going to do is answer the questions I'm asked and try to move the debate where I think the Democratic Party needs to go," he said.

National polls still show Biden as a front-runner with Harris and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren making gains among primary voters.

On the fundraising front, all of the official numbers aren't in yet, but President Trump raised $54 million for his campaign war chest in the second quarter.

"The less we're talking about this president, the more likely we are to win," Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg raised nearly $25 million in the second quarter, just ahead of Biden and Sanders.

"We have just more grassroots enthusiasm than any campaign out there. We have over a million volunteers in this country," Sanders said.

With less than six months until primary season, the race is on to win over voters.