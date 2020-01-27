Democratic presidential candidate Bloomberg campaigns in Burlington

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is in Burlington trying to drum up support for his White House run.

Our Ike Bendavid is at the ECHO Leahy Center where Bloomberg will speak this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg met with people at a Burlington coffee shop.

The former New York City mayor and billionaire is focusing on Super Tuesday, pretty much ignoring the first four primary states and that includes New Hampshire.

Monday's campaign event is from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Leahy ECHO Center in Burlington.

