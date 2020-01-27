Democratic presidential race couldn't be tighter in NH, Iowa

"The Democratic race for president couldn't be hotter right now in both New Hampshire and in Iowa," said Anthony Salvanto, the polling director for CBS News.

In Iowa, we will know the winner in just one week. It's tight, very tight.

A new CBS News poll shows Bernie Sanders leading the pack in Iowa-- and at a critical time-- with 26% support. Joe Biden is right behind him at 25%. Pete Buttigieg is within striking distance at 22%. Elizabeth Warren has 15%. And Amy Klobuchar has 7%.

But because of the way caucuses work, it's anyone's race.

A wild finish is expected in Iowa. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are in a statistical dead heat atop the 2020 Democratic presidential field.

And because voters caucus, the 1% lead Sanders has over Biden could change and quickly. It's critical to look at voters' second choices.

"By definition, a caucus is a meeting and under party rules, people can and do change preferences as meetings go along. So, I want to emphasize don't just look at first preference of these voters," Salvanto said. "Also look at who those voters are considering, who the second choices are because those are places they can shift."

For example, Biden could gain from Klobuchar supporters if she doesn't hit 15%. Sanders could gain from Warren if she doesn't hold her 15% needed to get delegates.

The timing for Sanders' surge is key. And the real prize out of Iowa would be attention and bragging rights heading into the next contest in New Hampshire, where Sanders is also leading.

"One of the hallmarks of Bernie Sanders' support is it's been consistent and his supporters are enthusiastic," Salvanto said. "We pollsters look hard at that enthusiasm which Sanders has a way of gauging what might happen."

The latest CNN poll shows Sanders with a sizeable lead in New Hampshire. He has 25%. Biden gets 16%. Buttigieg has 15%. And Warren is at 12%.

But Salvanto says those New Hampshire numbers could get even closer because Biden is now focusing more on being the safe bet to defeat President Donald Trump and Salvanto says that is resonating with some voters there.