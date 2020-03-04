Democratic strategist talks about importance of Super Tuesday delegates

While former Vice President Joe Biden had a slow start, he is gaining ground rapidly with voters turning out to support him on Super Tuesday, but Senator Bernie Sanders picked up a healthy amount of delegates

Sanders has been the front-runner in the race so far, winning the popular vote in Iowa and then landed some decisive victories in New Hampshire and Nevada.

And though California isn't reporting yet, it's looking like those results are leaning towards Sanders. That's a huge win for Sanders's campaign, since the state offers 415 delegates.

But Democratic strategist Arshad Hasan says there's a whole lot of race left to change these numbers, so Sanders's strategy will be similar to other candidates'.

"Same thing what's next for everyone, he will have to rack up the number of delegates to get a majority or to get so many delegates going into the convention that people will have an incentive to back and get behind Sanders. There is still work to be done, there is still big states left after Super Tuesday, but again a quarter of all delegates are allocated after this Super Tuesday," said Hasan.

Candidates need a total of 1,991 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination.

Next up on March 10, primaries in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington. But it's in states like Florida, with 219 pledged delegates, Hasan says Sanders will need to step up his game.

So far, Biden's been dominating the South.

After March 10, it's Illinois, Florida, Arizona, and Ohio's turn to cast their ballots on March 17.

We're keeping an eye on those Maine and California results and will let you know when they come in.