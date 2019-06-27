Democrats keep their winning baseball streak

Democrats and Republicans got competitive in Washington, Wednesday night not over politics, but America’s Favorite Past time.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game brought politicians from both sides of the aisle together tonight at National Field in D.C.

This year’s team of 28 Democrats faced off against 44 Republicans to defend their title from 2018.

The baseball game is a 110-year-old tradition that lawmakers say they look forward to all year long.

Not only does it encourage camaraderie on the field and on Capitol Hill, but the game raises money for three D.C charities including the Boys and Girls Club.

The Democrats held on to their winning streak, defeating the Republicans 14 to 7.