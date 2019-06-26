Democrats and Republicans square off in annual Congressional Baseball Game

The annual Congressional Baseball Game raises money for charities in the Washington, D.C. area. The winner also brings bragging rights back to Capitol Hill.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said, “Cedric Richmond (D-LA) has had our number for a while but we’ve got his now and we’re… we’re going to come back with a stronger team. We actually have some really good new players, a great new pitcher, and I feel really good about what… where our team is.”

Democrats have won nine of the last ten Congressional Baseball games and have won the last two.

The game returns to Nationals' Park for the 12th consecutive year, the tradition began in 1909.