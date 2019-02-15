Democrats hit early voting states for long weekend

Several Democratic presidential candidates are spending the long holiday weekend on the campaign trail.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris are visiting early voting states on Friday that will be critical to securing the Democratic nomination next year.

Gillibrand is in New Hampshire to participate in a walking tour of downtown Concord before visiting businesses in Dover and meeting members of the LGBT community in Somersworth. New Hampshire is home to the nation's first presidential primary.

Harris is in South Carolina, where she'll hold a town hall in North Charleston. The South Carolina primary is the nation's first-in-the-South contest and is a crucial test of African-American support.

