Democrats push Sununu to raise NH minimum wage

A little political theater in Concord, New Hampshire, Monday, as a bill to give workers a pay raise landed on the governor's desk.

Members of New Hampshire's Democratic Party unfurled a petition in front of Gov. Chris Sununu's office.

It had 750 names on it in support of a bill that would create a minimum wage in the Granite State of $12 an hour by the year 2022.

New Hampshire currently does not have a minimum wage.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25.

Supporters of the bill say $12 an hour is not enough but it's better than nothing.

"In order to rent a two-bedroom apartment in the state of New Hampshire, you should be making $23 an hour. So, it's not enough for a livable wage but it certainly is an improvement over $7.25 an hour, which is Dickensian. I mean, it's a starvation wage," said Kathy Staub, who supports raising the minimum wage.

Opponents of raising the minimum wage say the wages should be determined by free markets.

Governor Sununu has five days to decide what to do with the bill.