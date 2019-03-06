Democrats unveil bill to restore 'net neutrality' rules

Top congressional Democrats have announced legislation to restore Obama-era "net neutrality" rules that seek to bar internet service providers such as AT&T and Comcast from playing favorites with websites and services.

The bill will face a tough time becoming law, despite Democrats' control of the House. But the effort could give Democrats political points on consumer protections that a Trump-appointed regulator repealed in the name of reducing regulation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that the bill will be up for a vote in the House in a "matter of weeks." A Senate version of the bill will have a tougher time because Republicans are in the majority. Furthermore, the White House supported the repeal that this bill is trying to reverse.

The net neutrality rules had banned cable, wireless and other broadband providers from blocking or slowing down websites and apps of their choosing, or charging Netflix and other video services extra to reach viewers faster.

Democrats say an open internet is a pillar of our democracy and economic possibility.

"We don't let electric companies, also a monopoly, say you can charge this house one rate and the same house next door another rate. We don't let our highways, even when they're privatized, say you can charge this car one rate, you can charge that car another. We need the same rules for the internet," said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D- New York.

The Republican-controlled FCC said in a statement Wednesday that the main thing the internet "needs to be saved from is heavy-handed regulation from the 1930s."

There are other options. House Republicans have introduced legislation that would prohibit ISPs from blocking or throttling the internet or favoring some online traffic, but several net-neutrality advocates have criticized their efforts as too weak.

Whatever happens, the Democratic bill could highlight net neutrality as an issue in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

"It keeps the debate alive," said Perkins Coie telecom lawyer Marc Martin. "Keeping a slow boil on the issue, potentially it becomes an issue in the presidential campaign."