Demolition of Bellows Falls paper mill underway

Demolition is underway for a derelict Vermont paper mill that employed generations of residents.

Robertson Paper Mill in Bellows Falls, known locally as "Robbie Paper," had produced tons of custom paper for companies including USA Today and Trump Doran International.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that historical items on the site have already been removed by the Bellows Falls Historical Society or the North Heritage Mills education group in Claremont, New Hampshire.

The 1890 brick mill has a historic facade but is too deteriorated for restoration.

State and federal brownfields cleanup funds are paying for most of the $1.2 million demolition project.

Robbie Paper went bankrupt and shut down in 1987. The buildings were later occupied by Green Mountain Specialties which manufactured Christmas wrapping paper and florist paper.

