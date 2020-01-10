Demonstrators say 'No War!' at Vermont rallies

Three protests were held in the state of Vermont this evening to protest President Donald Trump's actions in killing Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Demonstrators say that President acted reckless and without the consent of congress and that his actions escalated tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Recent days have brought allegations of sabotage attacks targeting oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline claimed by Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi rebels, and the dispatch of U.S. warships and bombers to the region. (Source: MGN)

"I think that our President has made very un-calculated moves," Kelly Adams from Essex Resists aid. "I'm really concerned about what it's going to set in motion. I have school-age children and I want them to live in a world that does not involve World War Three, I'm very, very concerned about what's going on right now."

Some we spoke to say that the President's actions were justified and necessary in order to kill a known terrorist to the United States. Gary Dillon, of Waterbury Vermont, believes that the President made the right decision in the limited window of opportunity that he had.

"At some point, even though [Soleimani] may have been a general, you have to say enough is enough, and maybe there is some fall out after his assassination," Dillon said. "But at least we can look ourselves in the eye and say, you know what, we did the right thing, we took out a terrorist, and now we'll deal with the next one."

Tensions with Iran appear to be at ease after there were no casualties from the missiles that attacked two bases housing U.S. Soldiers in Iraq, but a commander for Iran's Revolutionary Guards warns that the Islamic Republic would take harsher revenge.