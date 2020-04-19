Vt. Department of Labor weekly claim line not working

South Burlington (WCAX) The Vermont Department of labor phone line to file weekly unemployment claims for individuals isn't working at this time.
According to the Department of Labor website, the automated phone line, 1-800-983-2300, is supposed to be operational for 24-hours on Sundays. However, a call to that line around 10:45 Sunday morning reveals nothing but silence for about 30 seconds, then a message is played to say that the system is currently down.
Some people were reporting the line working earlier Sunday morning.
This is just one of a number of frustrations Vermonters have faced over the past several weeks as they file for unemployment.
Vermont Governor, Phil Scott, gave a Saturday deadline for the Department of Labor to clear the unemployment backlog or the state would be giving those still waiting a $1,200 check.