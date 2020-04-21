Department of Labor hosting online town hall meetings

The Department of Labor announced that it will continue to hold virtual town hall meetings. Each meeting has a different topic.

On Tuesday, April 21st, the labor department will focus on self-employed, independent contractors and sole proprietors.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, the department will answer questions the unemployment insurance division has received, as well as a general instruction, tips, and updates to those applying to the benefits.

On Thursday, April 23rd, the department will give updates on the application process and implementation of the pandemic unemployment assistance, as well as proving benefits for those who weren't eligible before.

On Friday, April 24th, they will continue answering general questions the public has asked the department.

You can sign up to these meetings by clicking here.