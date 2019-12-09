Deployment ceremony held for group of Guard members

A group of New Hampshire Army National Guard members is being deployed to Afghanistan.

A ceremony was held Saturday in Concord for the seven members of the Operational Support Airlift Detachment 18.

They were on their way to training in Texas and then to Afghanistan.

The fixed -wing aviation unit will be doing aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

