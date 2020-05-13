Dept. of Corrections to start new round of testing at South Burlington prison

The Vermont Department of Corrections will start a new round of mass COVID-19 testing on Thursday.

Officials say on Monday, Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility staff volunteered to be tested for coronavirus. Of the 84 tests, one staff member tested positive.

The remaining staff and inmates will be tested on Thursday.

These tests are part of the department's plan to test all staff and inmates at Vermont prisons.

“Our newest procedures are designed to prioritize the safety of staff, inmates and the community all at the same time,” said Interim Commissioner Jim Baker. “We begin by testing staff who volunteer. One positive staff tests triggers testing of the entire staff and inmate population.”