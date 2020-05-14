Dept. of Labor to host safety discussion as more Vermonters go back to work

A virtual town hall is happening on Thursday for Vermonters to ask questions about safely getting back in business.

The meeting takes place at 3:30 p.m. will be run by the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration or VOSHA and the Vermont Labor Department.

The goal is to explain Governor Phil Scott's recent order that requires employers to follow strict guidlelines when reopening offices and work spaces.

One of the topics will be on PPE, including how to get it and how to dispose of it.

