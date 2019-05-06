Deputy sheriff directing traffic hit by car

Brattleboro Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that seriously injured a deputy sheriff directing traffic.

It happened just before 1:45 p.m. Monday on Western Avenue near exit 2. Police say the driver of a car towing a trailer, Cezar Julio Mafort of Connecticut, was turning left onto the I-91 southbound ramp when he hit the Windham County deputy sheriff.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Mafort has not been charged yet, but the investigation continues.

Police say Western Avenue was reduced to one-lane for about an hour.