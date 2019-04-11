Deputy’s son arrested in fires at 3 black churches in Louisiana

The son of a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy is in custody in connection to recent church fires in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) has announced they’ll be holding a press conference Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m. to update the public on the investigation into three church fires in St. Landry Parish. Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in attendance.

KATC reports the suspect as Holden Matthews, 21, the son of a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy. Matthews’ father surrendered his son to authorities Wednesday evening.

The fires began on March 26, when St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre burned to the ground.

A second church fire within St. Landry Parish happened a week later, on Tuesday, April 2, at the Greater Union Baptist Church.

On Thursday, April 4, Fire District #3 responded to a fire at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Highway 182 in Opelousas. The church’s pastor told KATC the front of the church is the only portion still standing.

Governor John Bel Edwards has released a statement about these fires, and another church fire in Caddo Parish.

“Our churches are sacred, central parts of our communities and everyone should feel safe in their place of worship. We do not know the cause of these fires in St. Landry and Caddo parishes, but my heart goes out to each of the congregations and all of those who call these churches home. I have directed the State Fire Marshal to work with local law enforcement to aggressively investigate the cause of these fires. If you have any information that may help determine who or what caused these blazes, you may submit tips anonymously by calling the Arson Hotline at 1-800-256-5452. In times like these, it is important for us to remember the words from John 15:12: ‘My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.’ I’m asking the people of Louisiana to follow this teaching and join their prayers to mine as we love and support these congregations.”

Governor John Bel Edwards

The ACLU of Louisiana also released a statement on the fires:

"This string of suspicious church fires, including three in St. Landry Parish alone, is deeply disturbing and a reminder of the violence that people of color continue to face across the South. Black churches have long been targets of racial terrorism, and recent years have seen a steady rise in white supremacist violence. While the investigation into the cause of the fires continues, it’s on all of us to speak out against hate and intolerance and stand in solidarity with the communities affected by these tragedies.”

Officials said they had found suspicious evidence at all three of the scenes.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.