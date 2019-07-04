Derby Lions Club prepares for annual Independence Day parade

Many towns and communities will celebrate American's birth as an independent nation with fireworks, parades and live entertainment.

Some of those celebrations are happening in the Northeast Kingdom Thursday.

Officials are excited about what they call a day filled with festive activities that begin with a freedom run at 8:30 a.m.

Derby Lions Club will host the Fourth of July Parade. This year they are expecting 75 floats, live music, animals and vehicles of all sizes.

The show begins at 10 a.m. and goes from the Derby Elks Lodge down to Route 105 to Nelson Farms.

They also say there will be traditional fair food and vendors.

But Jessica Booth from the Parks and Recreation Department says she's most excited about the "International Hula Hoop Contest."

"We, Canadians and Americans, that come down to do it. But seeing these young kids, these boys and girls that have some hula hoop skills that would blow your mind, that's probably my favorite. And I get the pleasure of emceeing that and watching that every year," said Booth.

The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.