Derby man sentenced for robbery, weapons violations

A convicted felon from Derby will serve 7.5 years in jail for 2017 robbery and weapons violations.

Daniel Greenwood, 43, was sentenced Friday in United States District Court in Burlington. Authorities say the convicted felon escaped state supervision in October 2017 and broke into a Kinney Drugs in Cambridge and stole drugs. He was later arrested in Massachusetts and charged in connection with another burglary which he is currently serving time for.

Officials say the weapons charge relates to the burglary of a Thetford home that same month. They say Greenwood, who already had federal weapons violations, tried to steal a hunting rifle. The homeowner came back and forcibly took back his rifle as Greenwood fled.