Derby voters oppose expansion of state landfill

Voters in Derby have approved a referendum opposing an expansion of the state's only landfill.

Election results show Derby residents approved the measure asking if the town should oppose the Coventry landfill in a 389-243 vote Tuesday.

The town select board has already voted to oppose the landfill.

The District 7 Environmental Commission is currently deciding whether to approve an Act 250 permit amendment to expand the landfill by 51 acres.

Casella Waste Systems says the expansion would extend the landfill's lifespan.

Opponents to the expansion cite odor and water quality concerns. Canadians have also voiced concerns over the landfill expansion's impact on a nearby lake.

The commission is expected to issue a decision sometime this spring.

