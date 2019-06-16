Rutland man inducted into the Dad Hall of Fame

A Rutland man receives an early Father's Day gift. Scott Fleishman shows us how his years of service make him a deserving Dad.

At Johnny Boys Pancake House in Rutland, Timothy Nolan is enjoying his breakfast with an extra side of love this morning.

"I'm kind of flattered. I'm taken back by it," said Timothy.

Timothy just found out he's been named the 2019 Vermont Haggar Hall of Fame Dad. It's a national contest that selects a deserving dad from each state.

"I'm not that special of a person, I don't think," said Timothy, a veteran who served in Germany, Iraq and Afghanistan.

His daughter, Molli Nolan, said, "My dad and I have a lot in common and honestly I can say he's one of my best friends." Molli submitted the winning entry.

Not only is Timothy a dedicated father, but he's also now a grandfather.

"It's so awesome to finally see him with the baby in his arms. I've known he's been excited to be a grandpa for a long, long time," said Molli.

This is Timothy's 3-month-old grandson, Hadden, and his mom, Cassidy.

"We watch TV, Puppy Dog Pals," said Timothy.

Two days after Hayden was born, Timothy decided to retire and take care of Hayden part-time, shining a light on a larger issue affecting families in Vermont and across the country -- the rising cost of daycare.

Timothy said, "If I can retire and use my retirement to subsidize and I just get a part time job."

According to an Economic Policy Institute report last year, Vermont ranks 16 in most expensive childcare, with an average annual cost of just more than $11,000. New Hampshire comes in at 12, with just under $12,000. For most families, like the Nolan's, that's a significant expense.

"They cannot get their feet on the ground," said Timothy.

Fortunately for this family, Grandpa daycare has worked out, resulting in a bond you can't put a price on.

Timothy said, "He's only going to be this age for so long. Then he's going to go on to preschool, and then I won't be needed anymore."

There will always be a place for grandpa at the table. Especially one who has made sacrifices for his country and family.