Despite contract impasse, Sununu feels deal will be reached

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he's confident a contract deal will be reached with state employees, despite a decision by workers unions to declare an impasse.

The unions declared an impasse Tuesday after months of negotiating. Rich Gulla, president of the State Employees Association, says their experience bargaining with the state does not reflect the reality that the state's economy is stronger than it has been in years, and that Sununu's team offered unrealistic concessionary proposals.

The Republican governor told reporters Wednesday that the unions had a long list of demands about money and raises, even though state workers have gotten two raises in the last six months. He said the impasse will not affect his paid family medical leave plan which calls for pooling state workers from Vermont and New Hampshire.

