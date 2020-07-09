Despite rainfall, drought conditions expected to persist

The state climatologist says despite receiving some rain with more expected soon, New Hampshire will not be able to overcome a precipitation deficit this year just yet.

Southern New Hampshire is experiencing moderate drought conditions. Mary Stampone, state climatologist, told the state's drought management team Thursday that New Hampshire received some above-average precipitation at the end of June. That has stabilized drought conditions and in some areas, it has led to improved surface conditions.

Stampone said New Hampshire is expected to get 1.5 to 2 inches of rain across some of its hardest hit areas through the end of next week. But beyond that, warm and dry conditions are expected to persist, at least through the end of July.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

