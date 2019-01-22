Couple detained pending trial for sex-trafficking operation

A federal magistrate judge has ordered a New Hampshire couple detained pending trial for a sex-trafficking operation involving Chinese nationals in northern New England.

An FBI agent testified Tuesday that Shou Chao Li, 37, ran a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, at the same time he and his wife, Derong Miao, 37, engaged in sex trafficking.

Authorities say the scheme involved at least 27 women at locations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

FBI Special Agent Christopher Peavey testified Miao recruited women from China. He said they were isolated and fearful of both law enforcement and their employers.

The judge granted a motion to detain the couple, citing concerns about possible witness tampering, the scale of the operation and risk of flight. The couple denies the charges.

