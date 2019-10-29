Developer fined for failing to get stormwater permit

A Vermont home developer is getting fined thousands of dollars for violating stormwater rules during construction.

The state fined Cameo Builders of Vermont $9,000. This comes from the construction of a residential development in Wilmington.

The Department of Environmental Conservation requires developers to get a stormwater permit when building surfaces that don't absorb water like pavement and driveways. This is to limit the amount of stormwater rushing into rivers and waterways, and thus prevent flooding in neighborhoods.

A court determined the company did not get all the needed permits between 2014 and 2016 and imposed the fine.