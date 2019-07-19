Developer remains committed to CityPlace project

A New York property developer says it remains committed to a long-stalled project that would reshape the downtown of Vermont's largest city, but it will be at least several months before construction can begin.

In a statement issued Friday, Will Voegele of Brookfield Properties says the company will be working with Burlington officials and others to ensure the design for CityPlace is consistent with the community's values and goals.

The CityPlace project, originally projected to cost $225 million, was to include office and retail space, and apartments in downtown Burlington.

Demolition for the project was completed last year, leaving a hole in downtown Burlington where the project is to be built.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he's frustrated by the delay, but Brookfield's statement shows "there's a good path forward."

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)