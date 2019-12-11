Devil's Bowl co-owners expect Bruno will be vindicated

We are now hearing from the Devil's Boal Speedway and King of Dirt Racing after their part-owner was accused of threatening three teens with a gun at the speedway in West Haven last month.

Michael Bruno (left)

Michael Bruno, 48, faces several charges with police saying he knowingly restrained the teens, putting them at risk.

According to speedway officials, Bruno has pleaded not guilty and denies the allegations.

In a statement, Devil's Bowl Speedway and King of Dirty Racing said: "We at Devil's Bowl Speedway and King of Dirt Racing trust that the legal process will arrive at the correct outcome and that Mike Bruno will be vindicated. Until the case is resolved, we have been advised not to comment any further regarding this case."