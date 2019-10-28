Rutland Mall to be torn down, starting new shopping center from scratch

Rutland city leaders say the owners plan to tear down the Diamond Run Mall and start a new shopping center from scratch.

We first told you that the Rutland mall was closed for redevelopment and now we know the new property will most likely be mixed-use, incorporating retail and recreational spaces.

For years, many businesses inside the mall struggled to stay afloat and the two department store sites had to close down.

"That's kind of exciting, I think for the whole area that after a long period of slow decline, that the owners are looking to reenergize that property because it's a significant piece of retail here in the area," said Mayor David Allaire.

The mayor says the owners' plans may include an outdoor design.