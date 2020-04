Vermont leaders say one of the reasons for the extreme backlog of unemployment claims is the Department of Labor's mainframe computer system; it's old.

What you may not know is a few years back, the state had a chance to make some serious upgrades. But that never happened.

Paul Heintz reported on that this week for our media partner Seven Days. He spoke with our Celine McArthur about what he learned. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Heintz's story in Seven Days.