Did regulation changes affect Vermont child care openings?

We showed you Friday how the state of Vermont is trying to solve a child care crunch by encouraging new spots to open up for kids. After that report, some of you asked us how the state's updated regulations-- which took effect in 2016-- may have influenced those numbers.

Our Cat Viglienzoni got some answers.

Last week, we introduced you to Amber Bollman. She opened Burkeside Child Care in her West Burke home less than a year ago. She says new state regulations make sure kids get high-quality, safe care from qualified staff.

"The child care industry is undergoing a transformation. What used to be looked at as glorified babysitters is now really transforming into a profession," Bollman said.

But she says the funding hasn't caught up yet. And she says that is crucial. She got two grants from Let's Grow Kids to help her start her business. Without them, she says she couldn't have done it, in part, because the bar set by the state's regulations is high.

"It was a pretty step-by-step process but it was pretty extensive doing water tests and boiler tests and I had to refinish our floor and get to know the whole reg book to be able to make sure that everything was up to code and up to date," Bollman explained. "With such strict regulations, it takes a lot to come up to code with them. It costs money to fund the regulations."

Money the state and Let's Grow Kids are trying to provide.

Last year, Let's Grow Kids launched the "Make Way for Kids" program, doling out $455,500 in grants to 23 programs in 12 counties. They opened more than 500 child care slots. Round two of the program launches later this month with the goal of creating at least another 500 this year.

To help with that, the state says they will have licensing experts on hand to walk new spaces through the regulations, step by step.

"Any new applicant that we have coming into the regulated child care at this point is doing at a higher level of ease because the regulations are clear and straightforward," said Christel Michaud, the director of child care licensing at the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

We asked Michaud about existing programs. There were concerns with the launch of the new regulations that some homes would close up shop because of tighter rules on procedures, physical spaces and staff qualifications. And the state has seen a nearly 27 percent drop in home care since late 2015.

Michaud insists their goal has always been to keep places open.

"The first compliance visits that we've done with each program since the rules went into effect was a soft compliance visit," she said.

She says it has taken them a couple of years to do all of those initial visits but she says they are supporting programs that want to stay open with training and resources to make changes.

Changes Bollman says are worth following to stay in the child care industry.

"It can be hard at times but you can see your hard work paying off in the daily progress they are making," Bollman said.

She says one of the biggest challenges is getting qualified people to stay in the child care industry. Bollman said she couldn't make ends meet working for a child care center. And staff members who are qualified often try to find better-paying jobs.

"This movement where the regulations are kind of cracking down on qualified staff, experienced staff, tightening up things to provide high-quality care-- what's happening is the funding hasn't quite caught up yet to sustain qualified staff," Bollman said.

The state says they're doing a few things to help new and existing spots navigate the regulations, like having licensing specialists walk them through the process, helping with funding and having resources available online.